Reactions as blogger CYPRIAN NYAKUNDI claims State House operatives offered him Ksh 30 million during anti-Government protest but refused







Saturday, March 29, 2025 - Popular blogger and social media personality Cyprian Nyakundi has set the internet abuzz after alleging that State House operatives offered him Ksh 30 million to shift the narrative during last year’s anti-Government protests.

Taking to X, Nyakundi claimed that the Government paid several influencers to discourage protesters from marching to State House during the heated demonstrations that led to the storming of Parliament on June 25th, 2024.

"Personally, I was offered Ksh 30 million to blame Riggy G and stop people from heading to State House, but I refused," he revealed.

He added that four individuals approached him, the same night he called out Hanifa and Kairo for being "bought."

His revelation has ignited mixed reactions online - while some doubt his claims, others admit they wouldn’t have resisted such an offer.

The controversy continues to fuel conversations about the role of influencers in political movements.

See the post and reactions below.

