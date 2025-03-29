Mystery deepens after a suicide note was discovered at the home of popular online personality JEM GURU alias JUMUIYAN, who died hours after celebrating the death of BEATRICE ELACHI’s son







Saturday, March 29, 2025 - Police investigating the death of popular online personality James Musa Awandu, known by his aliases Jem Guru and Jumuiyan, have revealed that a suicide note was discovered at his home in Ngong, Kajiado County.

The 31-year-old was found unresponsive in his residence on the night of Wednesday, March 26th after reportedly ingesting poison.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation, with police confirming that containers believed to have contained the poison were also found at the scene.

Reports indicate that, shortly after consuming the poison, Awandu called the caretaker of his apartment requesting help.

The caretaker arrived and rushed him to Care Giver Hospital in Kiserian, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

The contents of the suicide note are yet to be disclosed by authorities and there are ongoing efforts to confirm its authenticity.

Police have stated that there is a possibility the note may not have been authored by Awandu himself, and as a result, it is being subjected to further examination by document experts.

Awandu’s family, who reside in Kibaoni, Kilifi County, were informed of the tragic incident and were expected to attend the planned autopsy, which was set for Friday.

Friends and supporters of the activist, known for his outspoken views on social issues and his work in advocating against poor governance, have expressed their shock and grief over his passing.

Many of his followers, who fondly referred to him as “Captain” for his leadership in online activism, are calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances of his death.

Some have raised concerns about potential foul play and are questioning the circumstances surrounding his death, which occurred just hours after he made a controversial post about the death of Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Beartice Elachi’s son.

While no direct connection has been established, the timing of events has led to widespread speculation, with many calling for a transparent and thorough investigation into the matter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST