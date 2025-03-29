Moral police EZEKIEL MUTUA on the spot as EACC seeks to recover Ksh 27.2 million he ‘stole’ during his tenure as Kenya Film Classification CEO







Saturday, March 29, 2025 - Ezekiel Mutua, once celebrated as Kenya’s self-proclaimed “moral policeman,” is now at the center of a corruption storm.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is seeking to recover Ksh 22.6 million from the former Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO, accusing him of illegally pocketing unauthorized salary increments and allowances.

According to EACC, Mutua’s monthly salary was unlawfully raised to Ksh.1.1 million - far exceeding the Ksh 480,000 limit set by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Additionally, he allegedly received an entertainment allowance of Ksh.100,000 per month from 2016 until his exit in 2021.

Now the CEO of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya, Mutua is not the only one in the hot seat.

EACC’s lawsuit also implicates 12 former KFCB board members, including Bishop Jackson Kosgei (now a nominated MP), accusing them of colluding to approve the excessive pay hikes.

Court documents say, “for failing to safeguard public funds, the first defendant (Mutua) abused office to enrich himself unjustly.”

EACC is now demanding the recovery Ksh.22,658,085, which Dr. Mutua allegedly received as salary from April 2019 to July 2021 and Ksh.4,600,868 in entertainment allowances from March 2016 to July 2021.

The scandal has left many questioning how a man who once championed virtue and discipline found himself entangled in such a financial controversy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST