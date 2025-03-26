Reactions as another Kenyan police officer is killed by gangs in Haiti - The gangs shot the cop dead and took his body!







Wednesday, march 26, 2025 - Kenya has lost another police officer serving in the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti after he was shot and killed during a confrontation with armed gang members.

The officer was killed on Tuesday, March 25th, during an operation in the Lower Artibonite region, approximately 92 kilometers north of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince.

According to reports, three armored vehicles belonging to the peacekeeping forces were set on fire by the gangs during the confrontation.

Jack Ombaka, the Kenyan police spokesperson in Haiti, revealed that the attack occurred after the vehicles got stuck in a ditch, believed to have been deliberately dug by the gang members.

In response, two MSS Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles from Pont-Sonde in central Haiti were dispatched for assistance.

“Unfortunately, during the recovery operation, one of the MRAPs also got stuck, while the other developed a mechanical issue,” Ombaka stated.

It was during the attempt to repair the armored vehicles that the gang members launched an ambush on the Kenyan officers.

“As the rescue teams attempted to resolve the situation, suspected gang members lying in wait launched an attack.”

“As a result of the incident, one MSS Kenyan contingent officer remains unaccounted for,” he added.

The deceased officer’s body was taken by the gang, and peacekeepers are working to retrieve it.

Specialized teams have since been deployed to search for the missing officer.

This tragedy comes just six days after Constable Samuel Tompoi was buried in Kajiado following his death in Haiti, highlighting the escalating dangers Kenyan officers face in the troubled nation.Bottom of Form

