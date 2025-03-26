Drama at Nairobi Hospital as some board members attempt to forcefully access the boardroom - An arrogant lady slapped security officers (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - The leadership disputes at Nairobi Hospital have intensified following a confrontation where a faction of allegedly ousted board members attempted to forcefully access the hospital's boardroom.

In a widely circulated video, security personnel are seen blocking these individuals, leading to a physical altercation involving a female member attempting to breach the human barrier.​

These events unfold amidst reports suggesting that a senior State officer is keen to acquire the once-esteemed medical facility at a reduced price by orchestrating internal conflicts.

The hospital has been embroiled in persistent governance issues, with recent incidents including the suspension of CEO James Nyamongo and subsequent appointment of Felix Osano as acting CEO.

Additionally, consultant doctors have expressed dissatisfaction, demanding an overhaul of the board due to concerns over financial mismanagement and poor working conditions.

The ongoing power struggles have prompted legal interventions, with courts halting attempts to convene meetings aimed at ousting current board members.

Watch the video below.

What’s going on in Nairobi Hospital? Yamune wankers instigating a board coup?? pic.twitter.com/OasBMntLcH — Nelson Amenya (@amenya_nelson) March 25, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST