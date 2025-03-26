Rapper LUDACRIS’s hilarious reaction to the viral trend of his photos being used in barbershops across Africa and beyond lights up internet!







Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - Award-winning rapper and actor Christopher Brian Bridges, better known as Ludacris, has finally addressed the viral trend of his photos being used in barbershops across Africa and beyond.

In Kenya, his image is a common sight in men grooming spaces, often used to showcase trendy haircuts.

But this isn’t just a Kenyan phenomenon - it stretches across Europe, the Caribbean, and beyond.

In a recent TikTok post, the 47-year-old responded to a fan who asked if he was aware of his global barbershop fame.

"Not only do I know that they got my side beards and my cut plastered all around Africa, Europe, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico," he said.

"The only thing I’ve been trying to figure out is - who’s getting all of my residuals?"

Check out some of the reactions below.

@Lejo Official: "For real! 🤣 We grew up seeing you in all barbershops."

@Yesisatnglee: "If your photo isn’t in a barbershop here in London, they can’t cut hair for shit. That’s all I know."

@Thabobaqwa: "FACTS 😂 I always wondered if he knew!"

@mixedeyewonder: "Bro, I used to try to grow my hair out and get sideburns because of you, but that didn’t happen, captain 🤦🏾‍♂️. Your cut is untouchable."

@Bmgonstage: "I’ve been seeing it in Nigeria since the early 2000s as a teenager."

@Tonyz97: "Growing up with Ludacris' fade in every damn barbershop."

@Kleens18: "I saw Luda’s pic in barbershops in Ghana before I even knew him as a rapper. As a kid, I thought he was just a picture created for barbershops!"

@Al Kemy: "On God, it’s all over the world 😂. Since I was a kid, I’ve seen your head in every barber shop in Africa."