Rapper LUDACRIS’s hilarious reaction to the viral trend of his photos being used in barbershops across Africa and beyond lights up internet!

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - Award-winning rapper and actor Christopher Brian Bridges, better known as Ludacris, has finally addressed the viral trend of his photos being used in barbershops across Africa and beyond.
In Kenya, his image is a common sight in men grooming
spaces, often used to showcase trendy haircuts.
But this isn’t just a Kenyan phenomenon - it stretches
across Europe, the Caribbean, and beyond.
In a recent TikTok post, the 47-year-old responded to a fan
who asked if he was aware of his global barbershop fame.
"Not only do I know that they got my side beards and my
cut plastered all around Africa, Europe, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto
Rico," he said.
"The only thing I’ve been trying to figure out is - who’s
getting all of my residuals?"
Check out some of the reactions below.
@Lejo Official: "For
real! 🤣 We grew up seeing you in
all barbershops."
@Yesisatnglee: "If your photo
isn’t in a barbershop here in London, they can’t cut hair for shit. That’s all
I know."
@Thabobaqwa: "FACTS 😂 I always wondered if he knew!"
@mixedeyewonder: "Bro, I used to
try to grow my hair out and get sideburns because of you, but that didn’t
happen, captain 🤦🏾♂️. Your cut is untouchable."
@Bmgonstage: "I’ve been seeing
it in Nigeria since the early 2000s as a teenager."
@Tonyz97: "Growing up with
Ludacris' fade in every damn barbershop."
@Kleens18: "I saw Luda’s pic
in barbershops in Ghana before I even knew him as a rapper. As a kid, I thought
he was just a picture created for barbershops!"
@Al Kemy: "On God, it’s
all over the world 😂. Since I was a kid, I’ve
seen your head in every barber shop in Africa."
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments