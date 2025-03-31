Radio Africa Group Chairman, KIPRONO KITONNY, accidentally exposes himself as GAY on social media - What he was watching has left Kenyans speechless

Monday, March 31, 2025 - Radio Africa Group Chairman Kiprono Kittony recently celebrated his birthday with a splash of photos and good vibes - until things took a turn.
In the spirit of sharing, he posted several pictures from
the occasion.
But one photo raised eyebrows and not in a good way.
Kiprono was watching gay material in the photo.
Soon after the photo started circulating and questions began
flying, Kittony quickly pulled a classic move.
He deleted the post and made his account private.
However, hawk-eyed netizens had already taken screenshots.
He is being roasted on social media.
See the controversial photo through this LINK>>.
