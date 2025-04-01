SHOCK as a 22-year-old man burns parents’ house over ‘carrier bag dispute’ in Vihiga County - DETAILS!

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 - A 22-year-old man is on the run after setting his parents’ house on fire in Vihiga following a dispute over a carrier bag.
According to Rose Makungu, a resident of Emuguva Chagenda in
South Maragoli, trouble started when her stepson lent a bag to her niece to
carry vegetables.
However, he later changed his mind and demanded it back.
“The genesis of this incident is a carrier bag my stepson
lent my niece to carry vegetables in.”
“When he saw her with it, he suddenly had a change of heart
and wanted to take it back,” Makungu said.
She claims he then verbally abused her before vanishing.
When the family left home on Sunday, they returned to find
their house burned to the ground.
“He then went to his two-roomed house, burnt it, and
disappeared,” she added.
His father, Francis Odari, recounted the heartbreaking
incident.
“I cautioned my son against abusing my wife and creating a
scene at home.”
“When I left, he lit my mosquito net on fire, burning our
belongings.”
“Neighbors managed to save our cattle, but other items were
reduced to ashes.”
Odari, now homeless, is struggling with the cold and heavy
rains.
“I don’t know where my son is. At the same time, I have to
brace myself for the Maragoli Hills cold,” he lamented, urging local leaders to
step in.
Village elder Simon Oleve condemned the act, calling for
authorities to intervene.
“We don’t know if the accused is alive or not. We want our
leaders to join the community to help this family.”
