A Kenyan living in the U.S shows you the lavish neighbourhood where Governor SUSAN KIHIKA resides in Texas - She reportedly bought the posh mansion (VIDEO)







Monday, March 31, 2025 - A Kenyan man living in the U.S has sparked reactions on X after sharing a video showing the affluent neighbourhood where Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika resides in Texas.

Reports indicate that the first-time Governor bought the posh mansion.

Kihika has been living in Texas since last year November.

Residents of Nakuru have since given the County Assembly a 14-day ultimatum to clarify who is running the County in the wake of Governor Susan Kihika’s prolonged absence from public duties.

The residents, who presented a formal petition to the County Assembly, are demanding accountability, arguing that the Governor has been absent from key county affairs without any explanation beyond her maternity leave, which they say should have ended by now.





Watch the video of the affluent neighbourhood.

