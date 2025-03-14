Prime suspect in the murder of British businessman CAMPBELL SCOTT takes his own life at a friend’s house in Dandora where he was hiding







Friday, March 14, 2025 - One of the main suspects in the murder of British businessman Campbell Scott died on Wednesday night after taking his own life.

Samuel Musembi Kamitu, 58, is said to have driven the vehicle that ferried Scott’s body from Pipeline, Nairobi, to Makongo Forest in Makueni County, where his body was dumped.

He has been hiding at a friend’s house in Dandora after detectives launched a manhunt for him and shared his photo on social media, asking the public for information that may lead to his arrest.

According to Samuel’s friend, he told him that he wanted to have some rest far away from his residence over unknown reasons.

On Tuesday morning, the friend left the house for his work place and left Samuel in his house.

Upon return in the evening, the friend found the door locked from inside, forcing him to break it to gain entry.

He found Musembi’s body lying on the bed with foam coming from the mouth and nose and blood oozing from his neck.

He was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Musembi had first taken some poisonous substance to end his life but when it was not working, he stabbed himself on the neck and parts of his body.

The man who had hosted him in his house reportedly fled and switched off his phone.

Detectives have launched a manhunt for him.

Musembi was a serial criminal with other robbery with violence cases.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.