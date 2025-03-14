Heartbreaking PHOTOs from the tragic accident at Migaa on the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway - 12 people died on the spot!







Friday, March 14, 2025 - At least twelve people lost their lives in a fatal accident at Migaa on the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway early Friday morning.

The crash, which occurred at 2 a.m., involved a passenger matatu with 11 occupants and a trailer transporting coffee seeds.

Reports indicate that the Eldoret-bound trailer suffered brake failure, losing control and ramming into the Nairobi-bound matatu from Kitale.

According to the area chief, all 11 matatu passengers and the trailer driver perished at the scene.

Below are photos from the tragic accident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST