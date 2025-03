Sunday, March 2, 2025 - The internet has erupted after a man shared a photo goofing around with Abuya Masta’s wife in his house, hours after he announced on X that she had disappeared and left him to take care of their 4 kids.

Responding to Abuya’s tweet, he wrote, “Tuko na yeye hapa,I abducted her,”.

Abuya’s wife reportedly left their matrimonial home on Sunday midmorning and switched off her phone.

The Kenyan DAILY POST