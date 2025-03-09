Popular social media influencer, POLO KIMANI, narrowly escapes kidnapping attempt for exposing RUTO’s billionaire friend, IMRAN KHOSLA’s illegal business deals - He was lured into the trap by a senior cop







Sunday, March 9, 2025 - Popular social media influencer Polo Kimani was lured into a trap by a senior police officer and almost kidnapped for exposing Ruto’s billionaire friend, Imran Khosla’s illegal business deals through his X account.

Narrating the incident, Kimani said a guy by the name Daniel Kaliku called him, claiming that he wanted an electric fence installed at his home in Karen.

Kimani runs a company that deals with electric fence installation.

Little did he know that he was being set up.

The house belongs to Imran Khosla, one of the richest businessmen in Kenya and a close friend of President Ruto.

When Kimani arrived at the Karen home, Imran came with an armed police officer and instructed the cop to arrest him.

However, he managed to escape after jumping off the gate, sustaining minor injuries.

Imran confiscated Kimani’s phone and currently, he is unable to access his X account that had a huge following.

He later found out that Daniel, the guy who lured him into the trap, is an OCS in Kitui.

The Kenyan DAILY POST