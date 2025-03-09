Is POLO KIMANI lying about his kidnapping attempt by RUTO’s billionaire friend IMRAN KHOSLA - Fresh twist at it emerges that he was injured after being caught with KDF officer’s wife in Langata







Sunday, March 9, 2025 - Francis Gaitho, a vocal online activist, claims that popular social media influencer Polo Kimani is lying about his kidnapping attempt.

Kimani had alleged that Ruto’s billionaire friend, Imran Khosla, wanted to kidnap him for exposing his illegal business deals.

Kimani was reportedly lured into the trap by a senior cop, who invited him to Karen to install an electric fence.

Upon arrival, Khosla came with an armed cop and ordered for his arrest.

According to Kimani, he managed to escape by jumping off the gate.

Gaitho now claims that Kimani is lying about the kidnapping attempt.

He was allegedly injured while escaping after he was caught with a KDF officer’s wife at Langata Paradise Apartments.

The officer is based in Mariakani.

He came back home unannounced and caught Kimani with his wife, leading to an altercation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST