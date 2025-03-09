American Reality star SHAMEA MORTON, who is married to Kikuyu Billionaire GERALD MWANGI, flaunts her lavish multimillion dollar mansion and reveals the source of her husband’s wealth

Sunday, March 9, 2025 - Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Shamea Morton, has set social media ablaze after giving fans a glimpse of her extravagant multi-million dollar mansion.
But while the luxury home had everyone talking, it was her
explanation of her husband's wealth that raised eyebrows.
Shamea, who is married to US-based
Kenyan businessman Gerald Mwangi, invited fellow RHOA cast member, Cynthia
Bailey, for a house tour in the upcoming season’s trailer.
Awestruck by the opulence, Cynthia
wasted no time pressing Shamea on how her husband affords such a lifestyle.
At first, Shamea joked that Gerald is
an "African king" before claiming he is a successful entrepreneur in
the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry.
According to her, his company
manufactures and installs HVAC systems for airports, landing
multi-million-dollar contracts.
However, skeptical netizens weren’t
convinced.
Many questioned whether HVAC alone
could generate such massive wealth, with some suspecting there’s more to
Gerald’s fortune than he lets on.
Others warned that Shamea’s public
bragging could attract unwanted scrutiny from authorities.
The couple, who wed in an over-the-top ceremony at Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club in 2027, frequently vacation in Kenya, with their latest trip taking them to the Maasai Mara in December 2024.
Cynthia reacts to Shamea’s home, and Shamea reveals the source of husband Gerald’s wealth. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/0Q52sDClbO— The RHOA Talk (@TheRhoaTalk) March 6, 2025
