





Sunday, March 9, 2025 - Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Shamea Morton, has set social media ablaze after giving fans a glimpse of her extravagant multi-million dollar mansion.

But while the luxury home had everyone talking, it was her explanation of her husband's wealth that raised eyebrows.

Shamea, who is married to US-based Kenyan businessman Gerald Mwangi, invited fellow RHOA cast member, Cynthia Bailey, for a house tour in the upcoming season’s trailer.

Awestruck by the opulence, Cynthia wasted no time pressing Shamea on how her husband affords such a lifestyle.

At first, Shamea joked that Gerald is an "African king" before claiming he is a successful entrepreneur in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry.

According to her, his company manufactures and installs HVAC systems for airports, landing multi-million-dollar contracts.

However, skeptical netizens weren’t convinced.

Many questioned whether HVAC alone could generate such massive wealth, with some suspecting there’s more to Gerald’s fortune than he lets on.

Others warned that Shamea’s public bragging could attract unwanted scrutiny from authorities.

The couple, who wed in an over-the-top ceremony at Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club in 2027, frequently vacation in Kenya, with their latest trip taking them to the Maasai Mara in December 2024.

