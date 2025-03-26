Cry for justice as over Ksh 23 million is fraudulently withdrawn from DAVID OTIENO’s bank account after his death - Was it an inside job?







Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - The tragic passing of David Otieno Oloo (Dr. Oludhe) on August 4th, 2023, has been compounded by a shocking case of financial fraud that has left his family devastated.

Over Ksh 23 million held in his ABSA Bank Kisumu dollar account has mysteriously disappeared, despite legal safeguards being in place.

The family, aware of the risks, moved to court to place a caveat on the account to ensure a proper succession process.

However, unknown to them, an individual filed a civil case in Nyamira, claiming that David owed him over Ksh 21 million and demanding payment from Absa Bank Kenya.

Donna, David’s legally wedded wife, and temporary estate administrator appointed by the Kisumu Court, was never informed of this claim or case.

She only discovered the fraud this recently (one year later), when she went to ABSA Bank Kisumu to withdraw money for her children’s school fees, as per a court order, only to be told that the account was insolvent.

The fraudulent claim was filed by one Simon Peter Wainana Njoroge T/A Miradi Consultancy under civil suit No. E051/2024 at the Chief Magistrate's Court in Nyamira.

However, strangely, an order compelling ABSA to release the funds was issued from the Environment and Lands Court (ELC Case No. E051/2024) - a completely different jurisdiction.

ABSA Bank had been notified of David’s passing and was legally bound to uphold the succession process in Kisumu.

The court had authorized Donna to withdraw funds, proving that the account had a valid caveat.

The bank manager who handled this matter quietly transferred to Eco Bank soon after the withdrawal.

The entire sum was withdrawn in Nyamira, despite the funds being held in ABSA Bank Kisumu.

This case raises serious concerns:

How can money from a deceased person’s bank account vanish so easily despite legal protections?

How does a different court (ELC) interfere in a succession matter without due process?

What happens to David’s widow and children, who were depending on these funds for their survival?

David’s family deserves justice.

The banks, courts, and all involved parties must be held accountable.

This cannot be another case of injustice swept under the rug.

The Kenyan DAILY POST