Police launch investigations after a GSU officer was buried within a church compound in Migori under unclear circumstances - The church is linked to a cult







Monday, March 31, 2025 - Police in Migori County have launched investigations after a General Service Unit officer, Constable Dan Ayoo Obura, was buried within the compound of St Joseph Missions of Messiah in Africa church in Kamagambo under unusual circumstances.

Obura reportedly fell ill at home on March 27th, prompting his wife to take him to the church for prayers but he passed away on the way and his body arrived at the church that night.

The next day, his wife secured a burial permit from a local Assistant Chief, who was unaware of the burial location.

Family members claim the officer had been influenced by the church’s teachings, which they had previously reported to authorities.

Police suspect occult practices and may seek a court order to exhume the body for an autopsy.

There has been no response from the church leadership as detectives continue to probe the circumstances surrounding Obura’s death and burial.

