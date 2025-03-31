PHOTOs of the ill-fated car that a renowned Limuru businessman was driving when he died in an accident alongside his 3 children, 2 brothers and house help’s child



Monday, March 31, 2025 - A renowned Limuru businessman died in a grisly road accident on Sunday night alongside his three children, two brothers, and house help’s child on the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu Road.

The accident happened when the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a lorry as they returned from a memorial service.

The bodies were moved to Naivasha mortuary as police began investigations.

The deceased businessman was well-known in Limuru, where he owned several thriving businesses.

Limuru Member of Parliament, John Kiragu, joined the community in mourning the astute businessman, describing him as hardworking, people-oriented, and God-fearing.

He was a dedicated figure whose contributions extended beyond business, positively impacting many lives.

See photos of the ill-fated vehicle.







The Kenyan DAILY POST

Go and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>> 


Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments