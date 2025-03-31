PHOTOs of the ill-fated car that a renowned Limuru businessman was driving when he died in an accident alongside his 3 children, 2 brothers and house help’s child

Monday, March 31, 2025 - A renowned Limuru businessman died in a grisly road accident on Sunday night alongside his three children, two brothers, and house help’s child on the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu Road.
The accident happened when the vehicle they were travelling
in rammed into a lorry as they returned from a memorial service.
The bodies were moved to Naivasha mortuary as police began
investigations.
The deceased businessman was well-known in Limuru, where he
owned several thriving businesses.
Limuru Member of Parliament, John Kiragu, joined the
community in mourning the astute businessman, describing him as hardworking,
people-oriented, and God-fearing.
He was a dedicated figure whose contributions extended
beyond business, positively impacting many lives.
See photos of the ill-fated vehicle.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments