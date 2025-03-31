PHOTO of the LADY who stabbed her husband to death in Rongai after he brought home less money - He was a boda boda rider







Monday, March 31, 2025 - A boda boda rider was brutally stabbed to death by his wife in their home in Rongai after he returned with less money than usual.

Witnesses reported that the man had just come back from work, having earned significantly less due to heavy rainfall affecting boda boda business.

His wife confronted him, demanding that he provides money to buy some household items.

When he was unable to do so, an argument ensued between them.

In a fit of unreasonable rage, she rushed to the kitchen to grab a knife.

Sensing the imminent danger, the boda boda operator attempted to flee but slipped and fell on the floor.

His ruthless wife stabbed him in the chest, ending his life instantly.

By the time neighbors arrived, it was too late; he was already dead.

The Kenyan DAILY POST