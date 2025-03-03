Piga Mapepo!! Video captures brainwashed congregants pulling crazy stunts during a church service - Churches should be regulated



Monday, March 3, 2025 - A video shared on X shows brainwashed church members pulling some crazy stunts in church, all in the name of chasing away evil spirits.

The pastor instructed the members to ‘beat up the evil spirits’ and they did exactly that.

“Piga Mapepo,” the rogue man of God, believed to be running a cult disguised as a church, was heard telling the congregants.

Interestingly, most of the members in the controversial church are women.

Watch the video.

