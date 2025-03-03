A notorious gang drugging and robbing Mpesa agents along Thika Road nabbed and almost beaten up - The gang is led by LADIES (VIDEO)





Monday, March 3, 2025 - An angry mob almost beat up notorious fraudsters said to be targeting Mpesa agents along Thika Road.

Reports indicate that the gang, which is led by ladies, moves around with a saloon car and drugs the victims before robbing them.

The suspects were caught red-handed during a flopped robbery mission and surrounded by a mob.

It took the intervention of police officers on patrol to quell the situation after the mob threatened to torch the suspects’ car.

In the video, the suspects are seen hiding in the car as irate members of the public bay for their blood.

They were clearly shaken after being caught trying to drug and rob an Mpesa agent in the Kimbo area along Thika Road.

Watch the video.

A notorious gang drugging and robbing Mpesa agents along Thika Road nabbed and almost lynched - The gang is led by LADIES pic.twitter.com/FsBNjOaD7A — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 3, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST