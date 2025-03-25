PHOTOs of LUCY WAMAITHA’s boss, who is the prime suspect in her brutal murder - Her dismembered body was found stashed in a bag and dumped at Sagana River







Tuesday, March 25, 2025 - The main suspect in the brutal murder of Lucy Wamaitha, who went missing for nearly 3 months before her dismembered body was found at Sagana River, has been arrested.

Stanley Njuguna was the last person seen with the deceased when they embarked on a job-related assignment in Embu.

They worked together at a local NGO and Steve was Lucy’s boss.

Reports indicate that Lucy had frequent arguments at work with her boss.

She had reported him to donors for financial misappropriation.





Before Lucy was murdered, she had received threats from her boss and informed close family members, including her mother.

Stanley was arraigned at Thika Law Courts on Monday, where he denied murder charges.

Lucy's badly decomposed body was retrieved from the Sagana River, stashed in a bag.

The body was recovered a couple of weeks ago, with limbs and head missing.

DNA results released on Friday confirmed that the recovered remains indeed belonged to Lucy Wamaitha.

See photos of the deceased lady’s boss, who is the prime suspect in the murder.

The Kenyan DAILY POST