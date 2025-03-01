1xBet explores new horizons at the prestigious SiGMA Africa exhibition







Cape Town hosted the authoritative SiGMA Africa forum from March 10 to 12, and the global betting company 1xBet was at the center of the grand event. Traditionally, a productive business atmosphere prevailed at the brand’s booth, where managers communicated with long-term partners and got acquainted with new clients.

The key to effective networking was a friendly environment with interactive entertainment. The 1xBet booth had a bar, so every guest could relax a little while enjoying a delicious cocktail. The brand team also held a drawing for valuable gifts. The lucky winners received an iPhone 16 Pro, AirPods Max, and the company’s branded merchandise.

The managers communicated with booth visitors and demonstrated the effectiveness of the 1xBet Affiliate program, which unites more than 100,000 partners. Affiliate program participants have taken their businesses to a new level and receive the most profitable commission — up to 50% from each referred player.

An exclusive party, The ART OF MONEY, was held as part of the SiGMA Africa forum. This unforgettable event became the manifestation of the union of art and gambling. 1xBet partners enjoyed the luxury atmosphere surrounded by thematic installations and photo zones.

Africa is a key region for 1xBet, so the company actively implements crucial social projects, supports local sports, and cooperates with CAF. In addition, 1xBet promotes African culture and is a long-term partner of the talented musician Davido and many other artists.

SiGMA Africa has become an essential event for the whole region, and the scale of the forum is growing each year. The 1xBet team would like to thank the event organizers for a perfectly done job and the speakers for their interesting presentations.

See you at the 1xBet booth next year!

About 1xBet

1xBet is an international company with 18 years of betting and gambling experience, listed among the leading bookmakers in Africa. The brand actively supports sports on the continent and is an official partner of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and all tournaments held under its auspices. 1xBet partners with leading clubs and sports federations across Africa, organizing amateur competitions and helping young talents reach their potential.

The 1xBet global partners list includes FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and FIBA. The brand’s platform is available in 70 languages and attracts over 3 million players monthly. Millions of users in Africa bet on major sports events and enjoy the best online games.

Furthermore, the brand is closely associated with the African entertainment industry and collaborates with many of its stars. The legendary Nigerian singer Davido is the 1xBet ambassador, epitomizing the brand’s connection with sports and fun. The company’s achievements were recognized with prestigious awards, including winning Sportsbook of the Year – Africa and Best on Mobile 2025 at the SiGMA Africa Awards and Affiliate Company of the Year at the International Gaming Awards 2024.

About SiGMA Africa 2025

SiGMA Africa 2025 was organized by the international company SIGMA Group and became the continent’s largest profiled exhibition. Over 2,500 delegates, 150 speakers, and 550 operators participated in the forum. SIGMA Group has a strong presence in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America, with a strong presence in each region.