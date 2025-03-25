LUCY WAMAITHA, the lady who was reported missing and her dismembered body found stuffed in a bag in River Sagana was full of life - RIP (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 25, 2025 - Lucy Wamaitha, the lady whose dismembered body was found stuffed in a sack and dumped in River Sagana, was once full of life.

A viral TikTok video has resurfaced, showing her as a happy-go-lucky soul who radiated positivity.

The 32-year-old, who worked for a local NGO, reportedly had frequent disputes with her bosses after uncovering financial mismanagement.





According to her mother, this led to a strained relationship that may have put her in danger.

Her brutal murder, suggests she was tortured before being killed.

Lucy’s gruesome murder comes amid rising cases of femicide in the country.

Investigations into her death are ongoing as her family seeks justice.

