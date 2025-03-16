PHOTOs of the lavish house that MERCY NYASAKA, the depressed woman who jumped into River Yala lived in - Her estranged husband works in America







Sunday, March 16, 2025 - Mercy Nyasaka is trending on different social media platforms after she took her own life by jumping into River Yala.

Before the tragic incident, Nyasaka wrote a disturbing message on WhatsApp, informing a close friend that depression had taken a toll on her.

Her daughter’s death, coupled with marital problems, led her to suicide.

In her last message, Mercy blamed her estranged husband Jim, who lives in America, for failing her.

“I am sorry, but by the time you read this I will be long gone. Look for my body at Sinaga Bridge in River Yala. Jim failed me as a husband, after all the things I did for him,” part of her message read.

It is now emerging that the deceased woman lived in a lavish home, even as she battled depression.

The multi-million home was built by her estranged husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST