Fresh details emerge on the woman who jumped into River Yala - Her wealthy husband who lives in the US gave her everything, including Ksh 5 million to start a project







Sunday, March 16, 2025 - Mercy Pascalia Nyasaka, the woman who took her own life by jumping into River Yala, was reportedly married to a wealthy man who supported her financially and took good care of her.

Although she blamed her husband of leading her to suicide in her last message, he went out of his way to give her the best life, including building her a lavish house, employing a driver to chauffeur her in a luxury vehicle and funding her projects.

Before her death, Pascalia was wallowing in debts after squandering the money her husband used to send her from the U.S, where he lives and works. Below is a trending post, revealing more details about Pascalia’s life.





