Kumi Bila Break! See how RUTO’s Gov’t is paying influencers to lure Gen Z voters in Mt Kenya - Will it work? (VIDEO)







Monday, March 31, 2025 - President William Ruto’s Government has turned to social media influencers in a bid to win over Gen Z voters in Mt. Kenya ahead of the 2027 elections.

With Ruto’s popularity declining, in the vote rich bloc, especially among young voters frustrated by tough economic policies, influencers have been deployed to campaign for Ruto’s re-election by shooting content relatable to the youth.

This move appears to target Gen Z, who largely consume news and information through social media rather than traditional media.

The 2027 election is expected to see over six million new voters, with Gen Z forming a significant bloc.

Will this trick work?

Watch the video below.

Dennis Itumbi & Kindiki girls will show us things this week in Murimaa.🤦🏽‍♂️😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QW7JrJ0cpC — George T. Diano (@georgediano) March 31, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST