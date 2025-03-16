Patients turned away as Kitui County Referral Hospital reportedly runs out of medicine







Sunday, March 16, 2025 - There are growing reports that Kitui County Referral Hospital is struggling to provide essential healthcare services, as reports suggest that patients are being advised to purchase even the most basic medications from private pharmacies due to what appears to be a persistent shortage of supplies.

Governor Julius Malombe’s administration is now being questioned over failures in the county’s healthcare sector, with many wondering why it has entirely abandoned its responsibility to provide basic medical services.

If a Level 5 facility under his leadership cannot stock essential drugs, there is little to suggest that healthcare is a priority for his government.

“Hi Nyakundi. I'm reaching out to you with deep concern about the worsening healthcare crisis at Kitui County Referral Hospital. Though we acknowledge that the whole healthcare system in Kenya is in a crisis, the situation at KCRH is getting out of hand. I recently visited the hospital seeking treatment, but to my shock, there were no basic drugs available. Patients, including myself, were told to buy even the most essential medications from outside pharmacies. Imagine a whole county referral hospital "Level 5" without paracetamol. I did my rotation last year there, and the shortage of supplies was and is still alarming, and many people are suffering in silence. Patients, including expectant mothers who come to deliver, are asked to buy supplies like gloves, syringes, and most of the medication. This is not just my experience—it’s a crisis affecting countless others. Patients in urgent need of care are being turned away or left without proper treatment due to these shortages. I believe your platform can help expose this situation and push for urgent action from the authorities.”

