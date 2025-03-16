Patients turned away as Kitui County Referral Hospital reportedly runs out of medicine

Sunday, March 16, 2025 - There are growing reports that Kitui County Referral Hospital is struggling to provide essential healthcare services, as reports suggest that patients are being advised to purchase even the most basic medications from private pharmacies due to what appears to be a persistent shortage of supplies.
Governor Julius Malombe’s administration is now being
questioned over failures in the county’s healthcare sector, with many wondering
why it has entirely abandoned its responsibility to provide basic medical
services.
If a Level 5 facility under his leadership cannot stock
essential drugs, there is little to suggest that healthcare is a priority for
his government.
“Hi Nyakundi. I'm
reaching out to you with deep concern about the worsening healthcare crisis at
Kitui County Referral Hospital. Though we acknowledge that the whole healthcare
system in Kenya is in a crisis, the situation at KCRH is getting out of hand. I
recently visited the hospital seeking treatment, but to my shock, there were no
basic drugs available. Patients, including myself, were told to buy even the
most essential medications from outside pharmacies. Imagine a whole county
referral hospital "Level 5" without paracetamol. I did my rotation
last year there, and the shortage of supplies was and is still alarming, and
many people are suffering in silence. Patients, including expectant mothers who
come to deliver, are asked to buy supplies like gloves, syringes, and most of
the medication. This is not just my experience—it’s a crisis affecting
countless others. Patients in urgent need of care are being turned away or left
without proper treatment due to these shortages. I believe your platform can
help expose this situation and push for urgent action from the authorities.”
