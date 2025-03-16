‘Effects za Kuzurura na Kasongo! JALANG’O shares a PHOTO of his peeling scalp after accompanying RUTO in Nairobi tour and Kenyans are talking!







Sunday, March 16, 2025 - Lang’ata MP, Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, has left Kenyans talking after sharing a photo of his peeling scalp, the aftermath of a serious sunburn.

The MP, who recently accompanied President William Ruto on a week-long tour of Nairobi, appears to have taken in more sun than his skin could handle - possibly because wearing a cap in the president’s presence wasn’t an option.

Jalang’o, a former fisherman, took a humorous approach to his situation, joking that he used to be “burned” by the sun, but now even a little exposure has his skin peeling like a snake.

However, his lighthearted post triggered mixed reactions.

Some netizens dismissed his complaint as a “rich man’s problem,” noting that back in his days as a fisherman, he never had sunburn despite long hours under the scorching sun.

Others speculated that his skincare routine might be to blame, suggesting he may have used the wrong products, leaving his skin extra sensitive.Bottom of Form

See the photo and reactions below.

