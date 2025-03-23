Our own President is corrupt! Schoolgirl boldly calls out President RUTO over corruption during debate (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 23, 2025 - A young schoolgirl has wowed Kenyans after boldly accusing President William Ruto of being corrupt during a debate.

The student questioned the effectiveness of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission in tackling graft, highlighting growing concerns among the youth.

Her remarks come amid increasing calls for accountability, particularly from Gen Z, who have been vocal about governance issues.

The incident underscores a shifting political landscape where even young Kenyans are demanding transparency.

If this trend continues, corrupt leaders in Kenya may face mounting pressure from an increasingly aware and outspoken generation.

Watch the video and reactions below.

You can kill a man, but not an idea whose time has come. Hii generation itawaonyesha vumbi…... pic.twitter.com/pOKWA3JxyD — George Njoroge (@georgenjoroge_) March 22, 2025



