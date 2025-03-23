ODM MP MILLIE ODHIAMBO’s cheeky confession about ‘tall, dark and handsome’ men sets tongues wagging

Sunday, March 23,
2025 - Outspoken Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, recently had the audience
in stitches at a women’s event with her playful remarks about women’s
preferences when it comes to men.
Responding to the age-old question of what women want,
Millie confidently declared, "We want tall, dark, and handsome men!"
Her cheeky confession drew loud cheers and laughter from the
crowd.
She added, "Even
now, I still turn my head to look whenever I see one.”
“That’s what women
want!"
Her candid remarks highlight a timeless truth that
regardless of age or status, many women still hold onto the classic fairy-tale
fantasy of a Prince Charming.
Beyond her humor, Millie has always been a bold voice,
challenging societal norms surrounding marriage and motherhood.
Millie is married to Zimbabwean national, Mr. Mabona, and
has openly shared her journey, including her struggles with fibroids that
affected her ability to conceive naturally.
Rather than seeing it as a setback, Millie believes it
aligns with her greater purpose.
"I have seen
that God intended me to be in Parliament without a child so that I can be a
voice for childless women," she once shared.
"I have
witnessed the pain many go through - some are even physically harmed for not
having children.”
“I am proud to be a
mother to the motherless."
Despite public criticism, especially from men who attempt to
disparage her for not having children, Millie remains unapologetic.
"Those who
attack me for not having kids, kindly know that I have accepted the will of
God.”
“I am a mother to
the motherless, and I am proud of that," she told off her trolls in a past
interview.Bottom of Form
