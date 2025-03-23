ODM MP MILLIE ODHIAMBO’s cheeky confession about ‘tall, dark and handsome’ men sets tongues wagging







Sunday, March 23, 2025 - Outspoken Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, recently had the audience in stitches at a women’s event with her playful remarks about women’s preferences when it comes to men.

Responding to the age-old question of what women want, Millie confidently declared, "We want tall, dark, and handsome men!"

Her cheeky confession drew loud cheers and laughter from the crowd.

She added, "Even now, I still turn my head to look whenever I see one.”

“That’s what women want!"

Her candid remarks highlight a timeless truth that regardless of age or status, many women still hold onto the classic fairy-tale fantasy of a Prince Charming.

Beyond her humor, Millie has always been a bold voice, challenging societal norms surrounding marriage and motherhood.

Millie is married to Zimbabwean national, Mr. Mabona, and has openly shared her journey, including her struggles with fibroids that affected her ability to conceive naturally.

Rather than seeing it as a setback, Millie believes it aligns with her greater purpose.

"I have seen that God intended me to be in Parliament without a child so that I can be a voice for childless women," she once shared.

"I have witnessed the pain many go through - some are even physically harmed for not having children.”

“I am proud to be a mother to the motherless."

Despite public criticism, especially from men who attempt to disparage her for not having children, Millie remains unapologetic.

"Those who attack me for not having kids, kindly know that I have accepted the will of God.”

“I am a mother to the motherless, and I am proud of that," she told off her trolls in a past interview.Bottom of Form

The Kenya DAILY POST