How former IEBC commissioner MARGARET WANJALA was conned Ksh 6.1 Million by a witchdoctor while trying to secure a top Government job







Sunday, March 23, 2025 - Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner, Margaret Wanjala Mwachanya, has been caught in a bizarre scheme involving witchcraft, deception, and a desperate attempt to secure a top Government job.

According to a police report she filed, Wanjala sought the help of a witchdoctor to interfere with President William Ruto’s judgment so he could appoint her as the National Police Service Commission Chairperson.

Instead, she was conned out of Kshs. 6.1 million in a sham ritual that left her broke and humiliated.

She first came across the witchdoctor through an online platform and was convinced that he had the power to influence her fate.

She contacted him and was told to pay Kshs. 3,000 as a consultation fee, followed by Kshs. 12,500 for some mystical “medicine.”

The witchdoctor then sent his assistant to deliver the items to her in Nairobi, instructing her to wash herself with a special powder and burn incense sticks.

When nothing happened, she was called for another meeting where she was asked to place Kshs. 380,000 inside a black cloth tin.

She was assured that this would boost her spiritual energy and guarantee her the job.

After she complied, she was given the tin and sent home.

When she checked later, it was empty.

Still, she was convinced to invest more money into the ritual.

She was taken to a dark room lined with red carpets and small huts, where she was told to place more money in a box.

After a staged prayer, the box was opened, revealing what appeared to be Kshs. 18.3 million.

She was then instructed to deposit Kshs. 1.83 million to “unlock” the money, which she did.

The scam escalated.

She was later asked to add Kshs. 3.3 million, with the witchdoctor’s team claiming that the money had now multiplied to Kshs. 48 million.

She was told to keep the box in her house and pray over it for three months.

Before the waiting period ended, the witchdoctor demanded Kshs. 70,000 to “travel to Tanzania” and negotiate with spirits to speed up the process.

On August 3rd, she was given final instructions.

She had to place her bank account number inside a small hut, after which the box would be burned in a symbolic ritual.

She was assured that by August 15th, 2024, the money would be deposited into her KCB Bank account.

When the date arrived, she checked her account - nothing.

That was when she realized she had been scammed.

The Kshs. 6.1 million she had withdrawn from Equity, KCB, and Co-operative Bank was gone.

She reported the matter at Vihiga Police Station and was referred to the DCI office.

The case is now under investigation.

Wanjala’s failed scheme has exposed how desperation and blind ambition can lead even former high-ranking officials to fall for crude con games.

Instead of securing a top Government job, she ended up bankrupt, embarrassed, and at the mercy of the law.

Mwachanya was part of the dysfunctional IEBC that nearly brought Kenya’s electoral process to its knees.

In April 2018, she and two other commissioners - Paul Kurgat and Connie Maina - resigned, citing a lack of confidence in Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Their exit threw the commission into turmoil, leaving the institution in crisis.

Months later, she attempted to make a dramatic return, but the damage had already been done.

Her actions proved that she was part of the problem, not the solution.

Margaret Mwachanya should not be anywhere near public office.

Her conduct disqualifies her from any leadership position, let alone chairing the NPSC, a body responsible for overseeing Kenya’s police service.

If she needed black magic to keep her previous job, what kind of influence will she use in the police service?

Kenyans deserve leaders who believe in merit, hard work, and integrity, not people who rely on witchcraft and deception to secure positions.

Anyone who turns to dark magic instead of qualifications has no business overseeing the police force or holding public office.

For too long, Kenya has suffered under corrupt, incompetent, and unethical leaders. It is time to draw the line.

The interviewing panel must reject her candidacy outright. If integrity matters, if professionalism means anything, then Margaret Mwachanya should be shown the door - permanently.

Via Cyprian Nyakundi