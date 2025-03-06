I don’t remember the night with you! Twist as Chats between KAL and MARK, the Strathmore student she claims sneaked into her house and assaulted her emerge (SCREENSHOTS)







Thursday, March 6, 2025 - A lady identified as Kal has accused Strathmore University student Mark Talamson of sneaking into her house and assaulting her, sparking widespread discussion on social media.

In a post on X, Kal alleged that Mark entered her house while she was alone and took advantage of her.

She further claimed that law enforcement was siding with the accused, prompting her to seek justice online.

However, leaked chats and conversations between Kal and Mark, reportedly from the day after the incident, suggest that she had returned home intoxicated from a party and invited Mark, who resides in the same apartment complex.

The messages indicate they made out, but Kal later claimed she had no recollection of events due to her inebriated state.

She also mentioned having a girlfriend and expressed regret, stating that the incident with Mark should never have happened.

See the chats below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST