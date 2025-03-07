Odibets Sponsors Boxing in Kenya with a 6 Million Shilling Investment





In a groundbreaking move that has left the sports community buzzing with excitement, Odibets, one of Kenya’s leading sports betting companies, has committed a significant sponsorship of 6 million Kenyan shillings to boxing in the country. The sponsorship marks a new chapter for the sport, which has long struggled for visibility and support despite its rich history in Kenya.

The partnership was officially announced at the new boxing gig christened Odibets Nairobi Fight Nights that is organized every first Tuesday of the month by Aiwex Sports, where key figures from the boxing world, Odibets representatives, and government officials gathered to celebrate the new deal. The sponsorship aims to provide financial support to local boxing tournaments, improve facilities for athletes, and offer training programs for emerging talents.

The 6 million shilling sponsorship from Odibets is expected to address these gaps by providing a platform for upcoming boxers to showcase their skills, with the promise of better facilities and more competitive events. “We believe in the potential of Kenyan boxers,” said Odibets’ CEO, who highlighted the company’s commitment to supporting local talent. “Through this sponsorship, we aim to revitalize boxing in Kenya and help the sport reclaim its place as a source of national pride and international recognition.” Bettors can get boxing odds here.

“Sports, especially boxing, brings Kenyans together regardless of their background, and we are proud to be a part of this journey to uplift the spirit of competition, discipline, and hard work,” Odibets Country Marketing manager Benedict Murithi stated. “We want to see boxing in Kenya rise to the level of international competition and success, and we’re ready to stand behind that vision.”

Early this month, Odibets revamped it’s Cash-out feature will see betting fanatics be able to save money upon placing their bets on the Odibets platform. The feature is very crucial to punters as it helps one secure their wins and cut losses. The Cashout helps you decide when to end your bet thus helps you save something if you lose the bet.