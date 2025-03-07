List of development projects RUTO has lined up in Nyanza after signing coalition deal with RAILA ODINGA







Friday, March 7, 2025 - President William Ruto has outlined an ambitious development agenda for Nyanza, a region historically aligned with opposition leader Raila Odinga.

This follows the signing of a political alliance between Ruto and Raila, signaling a significant shift ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Ruto's administration is set to launch major infrastructure, energy, and economic projects aimed at strengthening ties with the region.

These include the construction of the Lake Region Ring Road, Koru-Soin and Magwagwa Dams, and efforts to revitalize the sugar and cotton industries.

Additionally, plans are underway to establish a fish processing plant and set up potato and soapstone processing facilities in Kuria and Kisii.

Below are some of the projects lined up in various counties in Nyanza.

Homa Bay: Completion of the Homa Bay Modern Fish Market, rehabilitation of marine piers, expansion of water projects, and upgrade of the Rusinga Ring Road.

Siaya: Construction of the Siaya Integrated Modern Market, an 882-unit affordable housing project, a solar grid for Mageta Island, and the upgrade of the Bondo-Uyawi-Kibanga-Liunda Road.

Kisumu: Development of a new marine school, MV Uhuru 2 vessel, a fisheries training center, and a 150-bed trauma facility.

Migori: Expansion of the Lower Kuja Irrigation Project, Kegonga Water Project, and new housing and hospital initiatives.

Ruto’s investment in Nyanza is widely viewed as a strategic move to consolidate political support in the region ahead of 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST