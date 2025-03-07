List of development projects RUTO has lined up in Nyanza after signing coalition deal with RAILA ODINGA

Friday, March 7, 2025 - President William Ruto has outlined an ambitious development agenda for Nyanza, a region historically aligned with opposition leader Raila Odinga.
This follows the signing of a political alliance between
Ruto and Raila, signaling a significant shift ahead of the 2027 General
Election.
Ruto's administration is set to launch
major infrastructure, energy, and economic projects aimed at strengthening ties
with the region.
These include the construction of the
Lake Region Ring Road, Koru-Soin and Magwagwa Dams, and efforts to revitalize
the sugar and cotton industries.
Additionally, plans are underway to
establish a fish processing plant and set up potato and soapstone processing
facilities in Kuria and Kisii.
Below are some of the projects lined up
in various counties in Nyanza.
Homa
Bay: Completion of the Homa Bay Modern Fish
Market, rehabilitation of marine piers, expansion of water projects, and
upgrade of the Rusinga Ring Road.
Siaya:
Construction of the Siaya Integrated Modern Market, an 882-unit affordable
housing project, a solar grid for Mageta Island, and the upgrade of the
Bondo-Uyawi-Kibanga-Liunda Road.
Kisumu:
Development of a new marine school, MV Uhuru 2 vessel, a fisheries training
center, and a 150-bed trauma facility.
Migori:
Expansion of the Lower Kuja Irrigation Project, Kegonga Water Project, and new
housing and hospital initiatives.
Ruto’s investment in Nyanza is widely
viewed as a strategic move to consolidate political support in the region ahead
of 2027.
