Kenyan woman, MARGARET NDUTA, sentenced to death for smuggling 2kgs of drugs into Vietnam - She was to be paid Ksh 170,000 (PHOTO)







Friday, March 7, 2025 - A Kenyan woman, Macharia Margaret Nduta, has been sentenced to death by the HCMC People’s Court in Ho Chi Minh City for trafficking over 2 kilograms of drugs through Tan Son Nhat Airport in Vietnam.

The 37-year-old Nduta was convicted on Thursday for her involvement in drug trafficking.

According to the indictment, she was hired in July 2023 by a Kenyan man named John to transport a suitcase to Laos, where it was to be received by a woman.

Nduta was promised $1,300 for the task, and her flight tickets were covered.

Nduta's journey took her through several countries before she arrived at Tan Son Nhat Airport on July 14.

Due to a delayed flight, she was instructed by airport employees to enter Vietnam for further arrangements.

However, during immigration checks, authorities discovered over 2 kilograms of drugs concealed in her suitcase.

In court, Nduta claimed she was unaware of the drugs hidden inside the suitcase.

However, prosecutors dismissed her defense, stating it was an attempt to cover up her involvement in the crime.

The court emphasized that Nduta must take responsibility for the drug trafficking operation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST