Odibets CSR Initiative: Empowering Minds and Greenifying Malindi





As part of their commitment to corporate social responsibility, One of Kenya’s fastest growing sports betting companies, Odibets, through their OdiMtaani initiative, recently visited Malindi Main Prison and made a significant contribution to the rehabilitation and education of the inmates.

“We have today donated stationery to support their learning and personal development of inmates here at the Malindi Main Prison,” said Odibets head of marketing Bennito Muriithi as he handed over the stationery to Inmates and Wardens at the facility.

In addition, the company took a step towards a greener future by planting over 100 trees at the prison.

“Trees are life, If you plant a tree today you secure our children’s future,” said Odibets Influencer Obienji who is known for his funny football related skits.

The betting firm did’nt stop there. They also visited Malindi High School, where they planted an additional 100+ trees.

“At Odibets, we believe in making a positive impact on both individuals and the environment. Together, we can create a brighter and greener tomorrow,” said Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai.