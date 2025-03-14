REVEALED!! How RUTO’s ‘flower girl’ MILLICENT OMANGA is funding her lavish lifestyle - She is swimming in money!







Friday, March 14, 2025 - Former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has been flaunting her lavish lifestyle on social media, sparking speculation among Kenyans.

A close ally of President William Ruto, Omanga frequently shares glimpses of her extravagant life on TikTok and Instagram, showcasing a high-end car collection that includes Range Rovers, a Mercedes-Benz, and a newly acquired Audi RSQ8 worth over Ksh 20 million.

Recently, she stirred online discussions after unveiling a Bentley Bentayga (Ksh 26 million) and a 2024 Range Rover valued at over Ksh 40 million.

As questions about the source of her wealth mount, reports indicate that her company secured a multi-billion shilling tender to supply food to all prisons across the country.

Additionally, she is said to have landed another lucrative deal to furnish State Houses, among other undisclosed government contracts.

Many believe these high-value Government tenders are funding her opulent lifestyle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST