20 heavily armed gunmen from Somali launch an attack against Kenyan cops at Mandera border and steal their rifles







Saturday, March 15, 2025 - Gunmen believed to be members of Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) on Friday launched an armed assault against Kenyan police officers stationed along the Mandera border, resulting in the fatal shooting of one officer and the injury of another.

The attack occurred at approximately 11:20 am on March 14th, when a group of about 20 heavily armed NISA personnel opened fire on five officers from the Border Police Unit (BPU) who were manning Border Point 4 along the Kenya-Somalia frontier.

During the ambush, police constable Dennis Omari sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the stomach, while his colleague, Wright Mokua, was shot in the left upper arm.

Mokua was rushed to Mandera Referral Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

The assailants seized two rifles belonging to the officers before fleeing.

They took a G3 rifle (serial number A00708) loaded with 60 rounds of ammunition from the slain officer and an AK-47 rifle (serial number 5501352) with 30 rounds from NPR officer Sadam Salat.

According to intelligence reports, the attack was reportedly orchestrated as an act of retribution for a previous security operation in which Kenyan authorities arrested terror suspects involved in an attempted abduction of Chinese nationals working on an infrastructure project in Mandera.

Information gathered from Somali authorities indicates that the assault was coordinated by a NISA officer who is the brother of one of the suspects arrested in connection with the foiled kidnapping.

The Kenya-Somalia border has long been a volatile region, with security operations frequently disrupted by armed militants, cross-border criminal networks, and allegations of covert operations by Somali security personnel.

The latest attack has heightened tensions in the area, with security forces now on high alert amid fears of further hostilities.

Senior police officials, led by the County Police Commander, visited the crime scene and have launched an investigation into the incident.

The case has been taken up by the Police Unit of Inquiry (PUI) and the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) in Mandera, who are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the ambush.

Authorities are now under pressure to respond to the incursion, with questions being raised about the implications of recent policy changes affecting the region’s security landscape.

