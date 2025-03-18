NDINDI NYORO laughs off RUTO's plan to use billions for Chapatis as he speaks on his removal from the powerful Budget and Appropriations Committee







Tuesday, March 18, 2025 - Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, has broken his silence following his dismissal as the Chairperson of the Budget and Appropriations Committee in the National Assembly.

Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Tuesday, March 18th, Nyoro stated that he was never informed why he was removed from the influential parliamentary role.

According to the lawmaker, he only learned about his ouster through the media.

“I do not know why I was replaced, and I am saying this in good faith.”

“No one in the leadership of our coalition has ever called me regarding the position,” Nyoro revealed.

He added that he viewed his role as a service to Kenyans and, therefore, felt it necessary to clarify the circumstances surrounding his removal.

"I was holding this position knowing that I was serving Kenyans, so I am answerable, I read in newspapers about my removal the same way you did and that is the truth," he added.

During the press conference, Citizen TV journalist, Stephen Letoo, injected some humor into the discussion by asking Nyoro if he could allocate Ksh 72 billion for chapatis, referencing President Ruto’s recent promise to acquire a machine capable of producing a million chapatis daily.

Estimates suggest such an initiative would cost at least Ksh 10 million daily, excluding labor and other expenses.

The unexpected question left Nyoro momentarily speechless before he burst into laughter.

Nyoro was replaced by ODM’s Alego Usonga MP, Sam Atandi, a move seen as part of the shifting political dynamics following the emerging Ruto-Raila alliance.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro laughs off President William Ruto's plan to use 72 billion for Chapatis! pic.twitter.com/64gkPduDsJ — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 18, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST