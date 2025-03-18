The cost of the designer shoes RACHEL RUTO wore when they hosted Dutch King and Queen at State House, even as fashion enthusiasts claim she was poorly dressed (PHOTO)

Tuesday, March 18, 2025 - President William Ruto and the First Lady Rachel Ruto hosted the Dutch Queen and King at State House ahead of their planned 4 days state visit.
Rachel Ruto’s mode of dressing at the state function has
sparked reactions on social media.
A section of netizens, led by Cathy Mutuku, claimed that she
was poorly dressed.
“If there is one
person who needs to be jobless in this country ni stylist wa first Lady, from
clothing to shoes, she needs to get someone who understands official state
dressing”, Cathy tweeted.
An online search on the price of the Bally Obrien designer shoes Rachel Ruto rocked reveals that they
worth 612 euros (around Ksh 86,000), even as some fashion enthusiasts claim she
was poorly dressed.
See photo.
