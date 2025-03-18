BABU OWINO speaks on fall-out with RAILA ODINGA over SAKAJA 2027 endorsement – ‘I love RAILA’







Tuesday, March 18, 2025 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has reaffirmed his loyalty to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga despite their recent political differences.

During an interview on Ramogi FM on Tuesday morning, Babu dismissed claims of political retaliation against Odinga, insisting that the ODM leader remains his mentor and party leader.

"Our divergent political opinions will not stop me from supporting Raila Odinga because he is still my leader. As my father, I cannot fight him.”

“As Babu Owino, I love Raila," he stated.

His remarks come in response to Odinga’s endorsement of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja for re-election in 2027, a move that has stirred controversy within ODM.

While acknowledging political disagreements, Babu asserted that loyalty should not be undermined.

"In a house, a father may love one child more than the other.”

“However, the person being supported now has never been part of our house," he remarked, referencing Sakaja’s UDA affiliation.

Babu urged the ODM leadership to prioritize party members before extending support to politicians from rival parties.

He emphasized the sacrifices he has made for ODM, including multiple arrests during anti-Government protests.

"I have been arrested eight times - no MP has faced more arrests than me.”

“I have also been abducted and detained for three days, all for my love of the party," he stated.

Odinga sparked debate among ODM loyalists on February 10th, before departing for Addis Ababa for AUC elections, when he expressed confidence in Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja's leadership, stating, "I want Nairobi to remain firm and united so that my man here (Sakaja) can stay focused and deliver on his mandate efficiently.”

