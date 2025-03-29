A man who has been impersonating a KDF officer exposed as a serial con and a thief - He stole from a LADY during a Tinder date (PHOTOs)







Saturday, March 29, 2025 - A man believed to be a serial conman and a thief has been exposed for masquerading as a KDF officer.

He went to a restaurant along Kangundo Road, ate food and refused to pay, prompting the restaurant’s owner to expose him on social media.

It later emerged that many people had fallen victim to his con games.

Some time back, he lured a lady he met on Tinder for a date in Nairobi CBD and stole from her.

Another victim also revealed that he conned her Ksh 500,000 after pretending that he was able to secure her a job in the army, only for her to find out that he was a con.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST