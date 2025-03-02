Mimi napenda Kenya lakini RUTO…..! Fearless NATEMBEYA launches scathing attack on RUTO’s Gov’t and tells LUHYAs to do this in the 2027 election (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 2, 2025 - Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has slammed President William Ruto’s administration for failing to address youth unemployment.

Speaking at a public event, Natembeya challenged the Government to channel the same energy and resources used in campaigning for Raila Odinga’s African Union Commission Chairperson bid into job creation.

A vocal critic of Ruto, Natembeya also urged Western Kenya residents to prepare for the next election by registering as voters.

He emphasized the need to elect leaders committed to solving their problems, calling for a shift in political priorities to address pressing economic issues.

Watch the video below.

" Serikali itafutie Vijana Kazi na Nguvu kama vile walikuwa wanatafutia Raila Kazi AU"- George Natembeya Ladies and Gentlemen!pic.twitter.com/dbLLeI9nza — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 1, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST