Creative Kenyan uses AI to produce action film featuring political look-alikes – See RUTO, RAILA, KINDIKI, KALONZO, MATIANG’I, SALASYA and SUDI in action! (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 1, 2025 – A Kenyan filmmaker has impressed netizens with a high-quality action movie featuring look-alikes of top political figures.

The short clip, which has gone viral, showcases actors resembling President William Ruto, Raila Odinga, Babu Owino, Governor Johnson Sakaja, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Kalonzo Musyoka, Peter Salasya, and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi among others.

With stunning graphics, sound effects, and action sequences, the film highlights the power of artificial intelligence in modern filmmaking.

Watch the video and reactions below.

Kenyans will have a special place in heaven😂😂 pic.twitter.com/81cmUoip72 — Kones. (@BCherich) February 28, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST