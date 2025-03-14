Driver in President RUTO’s motorcade arrested after fatal Ngong Road accident as victim is identified







Friday, March 14, 2025 - Police have arrested the driver of a vehicle in President William Ruto's motorcade that fatally hit a foreign national along Ngong Road on Thursday.

According to police sources, the driver - whose identity remains undisclosed - was briefly detained before being released on cash bail, pending his arraignment in court.

The Government vehicle involved in the accident was towed to Kilimani Police Station for further investigation and evidence documentation.

The victim has been identified as Edgar Charles Frederick, a 79-year-old British national.

His body was transferred to Lee Funeral Home, where a postmortem examination will be conducted.

Reports indicate that Frederick was attempting to cross the road near Adams Arcade when he was hit by the convoy.

Witnesses at the scene claimed the elderly man had hearing difficulties and did not respond to warnings from a traffic officer clearing the way for the motorcade.

Following the incident, the National Police Service (NPS) launched an investigation and urged all road users to exercise caution.

“The National Police Service urges motorists, pedestrians, and all other road users to adhere to traffic rules to prevent accidents,” NPS stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST