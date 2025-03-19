MORARA KEBASO hints at ditching GACHAGUA-KALONZO coalition with a cryptic post - Is he calling out GACHAGUA?







Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - Former Gen Z activist and aspiring politician, Morara Kebaso, has sparked speculation about his future in the opposition after hinting at breaking ranks with the coalition led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 18th, Kebaso expressed concerns over tribal politics, stating that his newly launched INJECT Party was struggling to align with leaders promoting ethnic divisions.

"INJECT Party has found it very difficult to continue associating itself with leaders who think tribalism, speak tribalism, and plan tribalism.”

“Our party is not founded on tribal hate as the basis of political change.”

“We seek to work with other leaders and parties, but only if their values align with ours," Kebaso declared.

Without naming individuals, Kebaso revealed that his party had privately communicated its disappointment to one of the opposition leaders.

He emphasized that opposition politics should be about more than just opposing President William Ruto.

"It’s not enough to say ‘Ruto Must Go.’ We must envision and create a post-Ruto future.”

“We have respectfully conveyed our disappointment to one of our opposition partners and hope for change in the coming days," he added.

The opposition currently includes Gachagua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, and Martha Karua.

Gachagua has previously faced criticism for allegedly advancing tribal politics, fueling speculation that Kebaso’s remarks were aimed at him.Bottom of Form