MORARA KEBASO hints at ditching GACHAGUA-KALONZO coalition with a cryptic post - Is he calling out GACHAGUA?

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - Former Gen Z activist and aspiring politician, Morara Kebaso, has sparked speculation about his future in the opposition after hinting at breaking ranks with the coalition led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
In a statement on Tuesday, March 18th,
Kebaso expressed concerns over tribal politics, stating that his newly launched
INJECT Party was struggling to align with leaders promoting ethnic divisions.
"INJECT Party has found it very
difficult to continue associating itself with leaders who think tribalism,
speak tribalism, and plan tribalism.”
“Our party is not founded on tribal
hate as the basis of political change.”
“We seek to work with other leaders and
parties, but only if their values align with ours,"
Kebaso declared.
Without naming individuals, Kebaso
revealed that his party had privately communicated its disappointment to one of
the opposition leaders.
He emphasized that opposition politics
should be about more than just opposing President William Ruto.
"It’s not enough to say ‘Ruto Must
Go.’ We must envision and create a post-Ruto future.”
“We have respectfully conveyed our
disappointment to one of our opposition partners and hope for change in the
coming days," he added.
The opposition currently includes
Gachagua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, and Martha
Karua.
Gachagua has previously faced criticism
for allegedly advancing tribal politics, fueling speculation that Kebaso’s
remarks were aimed at him.Bottom of Form
