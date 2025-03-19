UDA Senator reveals how RUTO and NDINDI NYORO fell-out - ‘He cannot be RUTO’s project’

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu has dismissed claims that Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, is President William Ruto's political project in the Mount Kenya region.
Speaking in an interview with TV47 on Wednesday, March 19th,
Nyutu revealed that Nyoro’s relationship with Ruto soured last year after he
refused to support the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
According to the Senator, this move
permanently strained Nyoro’s ties with the President.
"William Ruto will never forgive
anyone who either voted against or abstained from Gachagua’s impeachment.”
“Ndindi Nyoro abstained, and that was
his biggest mistake," Nyutu stated.
He described Nyoro as an independent,
intelligent, and principled leader who prioritizes Mount Kenya’s interests over
political loyalty.
"He is not anyone’s project - that
would go against his character.”
“If he allows himself to be used by
Ruto, I will be shocked," he added.
Nyoro, who was recently ousted as the Chairperson
of the Budget and Appropriations Committee in the National Assembly, revealed
that he was never given an explanation for his removal.
He stated that he only learned about
his dismissal through the media.
"No one in our coalition has ever
reached out to me about the position. I genuinely do not know why I was
replaced," Nyoro said.Bottom of Form
