UDA Senator reveals how RUTO and NDINDI NYORO fell-out - ‘He cannot be RUTO’s project’







Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu has dismissed claims that Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, is President William Ruto's political project in the Mount Kenya region.

Speaking in an interview with TV47 on Wednesday, March 19th, Nyutu revealed that Nyoro’s relationship with Ruto soured last year after he refused to support the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

According to the Senator, this move permanently strained Nyoro’s ties with the President.

"William Ruto will never forgive anyone who either voted against or abstained from Gachagua’s impeachment.”

“Ndindi Nyoro abstained, and that was his biggest mistake," Nyutu stated.

He described Nyoro as an independent, intelligent, and principled leader who prioritizes Mount Kenya’s interests over political loyalty.

"He is not anyone’s project - that would go against his character.”

“If he allows himself to be used by Ruto, I will be shocked," he added.

Nyoro, who was recently ousted as the Chairperson of the Budget and Appropriations Committee in the National Assembly, revealed that he was never given an explanation for his removal.

He stated that he only learned about his dismissal through the media.

"No one in our coalition has ever reached out to me about the position. I genuinely do not know why I was replaced," Nyoro said.Bottom of Form

The Kenyan DAILY POST