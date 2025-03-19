Government officials skip NDINDI NYORO’s event in Kiharu where he was handing over Assistant County Commissioner’s office amid reports of his fallout with RUTO







Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - Government officials in Murang’a County on Wednesday skipped the handover ceremony of an administrative office initiated by Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, signalling a lack of State endorsement for the project.

The event, held in Mjini area within Kiharu Constituency, was meant to mark the launch of the Assistant County Commissioner's office.

However, the County Commissioner, Assistant County Commissioners, and Chiefs were notably absent, with police officers from the area also refraining from attending.

Reports indicate that Murang’a leaders had warned local administrators against attending the event, exposing the deep-seated wrangles that have continued to define political realignments in Mt Kenya region, particularly in relation to Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, whose recent removal from the Budget and Appropriations Committee has sparked speculation about his dwindling influence within the Kenya Kwanza regime and his political standing in President William Ruto’s inner circle.

Nyoro, who had previously enjoyed close proximity to the President, revealed that he has not spoken to Ruto since October last year, a revelation that comes at a time when he is facing accusations of skewed resource allocation in favour of his constituency, allegations that were raised in Parliament last week and which he declined to address directly, instead choosing to focus on clarifying what he described as misinformation regarding his tenure as the chairperson of the powerful budget committee.

Even with senior Government officials steering clear of the event, Nyoro pressed on, met by an enthusiastic crowd that turned up in large numbers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST