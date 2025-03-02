RUTO attacks the Catholic Church for rejecting his Ksh 5M as he donates Ksh 20M to Jesus Winner Ministry and pledges another Ksh100M! (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 2, 2025 - President William Ruto has renewed his criticism of the Catholic Church for rejecting his Ksh 5 million donation, questioning the rationale behind the move.

Speaking at Jesus Winner Ministry in Roysambu on Sunday, March 2nd, Ruto defended his generosity, asserting that church donations are offerings to God, not individuals.

"I have read the Bible, but I have not seen any verse stating that if you donate to God, a Bishop should return the money," he said.

Ruto donated KSh 20 million and pledged an additional KSh 100 million for the church’s construction in a show of continued support for religious institutions.

The President emphasized his commitment to the church, saying his efforts would silence critics.

"We will build this church to shame the enemies of Kenya," he declared.

Ruto’s remarks come amid growing debate over political donations to religious institutions.

Ruto!Ruto!Ruto!Cheers as Ruto attacks Catholic Church for refunding his 5M gives 20M to Jesus Winner Ministry and Vows to organise for another 100M! pic.twitter.com/6DK0RslSXx — Mutembei TV (@MutembeiTV) March 2, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST