RUTO attacks the Catholic Church for rejecting his Ksh 5M as he donates Ksh 20M to Jesus Winner Ministry and pledges another Ksh100M! (VIDEO)

Sunday, March 2, 2025 - President William Ruto has renewed his criticism of the Catholic Church for rejecting his Ksh 5 million donation, questioning the rationale behind the move.
Speaking at Jesus Winner Ministry in Roysambu on Sunday,
March 2nd, Ruto defended his generosity, asserting that church
donations are offerings to God, not individuals.
"I have read the Bible, but I have not seen any verse
stating that if you donate to God, a Bishop should return the money," he
said.
Ruto donated KSh 20 million and pledged an additional KSh 100
million for the church’s construction in a show of continued support for
religious institutions.
The President emphasized his commitment to the church, saying
his efforts would silence critics.
"We will build this church to shame the enemies of
Kenya," he declared.
Ruto’s remarks come amid growing debate over political
donations to religious institutions.
pic.twitter.com/6DK0RslSXx— Mutembei TV (@MutembeiTV) March 2, 2025
